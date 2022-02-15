SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale City Council gave initial approval Monday to sell $10.2 million in bonds to finance a solar project for Springdale Public Schools.

Springdale schools, Ozarks Electric and Today’s Power are joining in this project.

Wyman Morgan, the Springdale Administrative & Financial Services Director, said the project is profitable through the recently approved bonds because it’ll give the schools the opportunity to adjust how much they pay on property tax.

“The bonds have to be done by a government entity and either a county or a city has to issue the bonds in their name,” said Morgan. “So the project will be deeded over to the city and we’ll issue the bonds and they will lease it back to Today’s Power. They will pay lease payments and the lease payments will pay off the bonds.”

The district and city says the new solar project is beneficial for students and the community.

“We are very excited about this as a school district,” said Mary Jordan, public relations specialist for Springdale Public Schools. “It’s an opportunity to be able to bring cutting edge technology and clean energy consumption. We want to really model those things for the community.”

Jordan said using taxpayer dollars toward the solar project is a responsible decision, since the solar panels are expected to save the school $2.6 million over the next 25 years. It will power nearly 95 percent of the Don Tyson School of Innovation, Sonora Middle School, and Sonora Elementary School.

The solar project will help Springdale citizens to save money as well, because it also serves as solar battery storage for Ozarks Electric to use during peak times.

“When those peak hours come in the heat of the summer, those rates have to go up during that peak time, said the Springdale Mayor, Doug Sprouse. “Anything that can help delay or lessen those peak hours can help us all with our rates on our electric bills.”

The educational tools the solar panels bring is another benefit. Jordan said the solar field will be used in Springdale schools’ curriculum.

“We can have tours,” said Jordan “We can talk to them about the premises of the technology and long term how it is going to benefit the environment.”

The next step is for the solar project resolution to be adopted at the City Council meeting next Tuesday.