SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale’s City Council is slated to approve its budget at City Hall on Tuesday.

Mayor Doug Sprouse said the council is set to approve approximately 4% raises for city officials that go into effect Jan. 1.

According to the city council’s agenda, the mayor is set to make $162,646. The city attorney will make $149,006. The city clerk/treasurer will make $113,944. City council members will make $13,229, and planning commission members will earn $5,291.56, .

“I think by state law we have to pass a separate ordinance each year for all elected officials,” Sprouse said. “The mayor, the city council, city clerk, city attorney, all elected officials, that pay is set by ordinance every year.”

The city council is also expected to approve the reimbursement payment for a road project Springdale collaborated on with Lowell.

The total cost to add 2 inches of overlay to Apple Blossom Road was $273,233.83, according to the city council’s agenda. Springdale and Lowell agreed to split the cost in half due to each city having a significant portion of Apple Blossom Road running through both.

The project was completed about two weeks ago and delays or backups are not expected, according to Lowell Mayor Chris Moore.

Moore said the roadway upgrades were needed with the construction of Dixieland Road and Wagon Wheel Road.

“It’s fairly important we get that back to a drivable condition,” Moore said. “We were very fortunate with Springdale to do that.”

Sprouse said the city has budgeted conservatively for 2024 just in case the economy slows down. He said he expects approximately a 2% increase in revenue from sales taxes will allow for a $1.5 million surplus in Springdale’s annual revenue.

“We’re sure we’ll be able to continue to return great services to our residents,” Sprouse said.