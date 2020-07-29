Springdale City Council tables entertainment district vote

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale City Council leaders decide to wait a bit longer before voting on establishing an entertainment district.

Council members agreed to push the ordinance discussion back two weeks to give the public more time to express their concerns and learn more about it.

If approved, the entertainment district would span several blocks starting on Water Street and Emma Ave and would extend west on Shiloh.

Jill Dabbs is the executive director of Downtown Springdale.

She said it would allow people to walk around while they enjoy their food or drink purchased from participating restaurants.

“The downtown outdoor dining district will be a real shot in the arm for our downtown businesses that are working so hard to stay in business during pandemic,” she said. “And we’re very hopeful that this will be beneficial to them as well as to people to give them a place to come and gather and enjoy the outdoor space while they’re dining.”

You’ll know which businesses are participating because they will have a sign up on their window.

Only drinks purchased within the district in designated cups are allowed.

Outside alcohol is not permitted.

If it passes it would be in effect seven days a week from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.