Springdale City Council to vote on pro-life resolution

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) – The City of Springdale Committee approved a resolution to be named a “pro-life city,” and it’s the first one in Northwest Arkansas to do so. According to Mayor Doug Sprouse, the city believes even the unborn have a right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Mayor Sprouse says the resolution was brought to the table by council member Colby Fulfer. The committee unanimously approved the statement proclaiming Springdale a pro-life city. This comes nearly two weeks after the Fayetteville Planned Parenthood closed it’s doors.

Sprouse says no one from the organization has approached him directly about opening a facility there– but he has heard talks about the possibility. “If we have support for this resolution and can put something out just stating the city’s preference and the city’s position and encourage them to look elsewhere – respectfully ask them to look elsewhere if they are considering a location in Springdale,” Sprouse said.

Sprouse says it’s their way of taking a stance on a controversial topic. He claims this doesn’t go against any state or federal laws and wouldn’t prohibit planned parenthood from opening a clinic there. The council will vote on the measure during its meeting a week from today.

Planned parenthood tells us their efforts to get a clinic in Northwest Arkansas hasn’t stopped. They’ll announce when they plan to reopen on their website.