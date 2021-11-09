Springdale City Council to vote on Rabbit Foot Lodge renovations

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
SPRINGDALE CITY COUNCIL_1511924633448.jpg

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Renovations could soon continue at the Rabbit Foot Lodge in Springdale.

The Springdale City Council will vote on moving forward with phase two of renovations for the former home of Sen. J. William Fulbright.

Bids from construction companies have been submitted to help restore areas outside of the home.

Mayor Doug Sprouse says renovations like this are important to preserve the history of the city.

“Once you lose them, you can’t ever get them back,” Sprouse said. “Springdale, we have a few significant historical properties like that, but we need to hang on to all of them as best we can.”

Once renovated, the building could be used for non-profits or other events in the city.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers