Springdale City Council to vote on Rabbit Foot Lodge renovations

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Renovations could soon continue at the Rabbit Foot Lodge in Springdale.

The Springdale City Council will vote on moving forward with phase two of renovations for the former home of Sen. J. William Fulbright.

Bids from construction companies have been submitted to help restore areas outside of the home.

Mayor Doug Sprouse says renovations like this are important to preserve the history of the city.

“Once you lose them, you can’t ever get them back,” Sprouse said. “Springdale, we have a few significant historical properties like that, but we need to hang on to all of them as best we can.”

Once renovated, the building could be used for non-profits or other events in the city.