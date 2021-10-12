Springdale City Council votes to accept grant for downtown master plan

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale’s downtown area is one step closer to revitalization.

The city council unanimously agreed October 12 to accept a grant to support an update to its downtown master plan.

Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse says it’s current plan was set in motion back in 2015 after the Razorback Regional Greenway came to fruition.

“That was the first big catalyst that really let everybody know, Downtown Springdale, it is going to change,” Sprouse said. “It is going to come back, and we need to be about doing it right. That’s where things like these master plans come into play.”

Sprouse says the grant from the Walton Family Foundation will also allow more community input on the process.

The next step is to hire a design firm.

