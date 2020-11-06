Springdale City Council Ward 4 position 2 going to runoff

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, a woman votes at the MLB Urban Youth Academy in Kansas City, Mo. U.S. voters went to the polls starkly divided on how they see President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, with a surprising twist. In places where the virus is most rampant now, Trump enjoyed enormous support. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city council seat for Springdale’s Ward 4 position 2 is still in limbo.

The race heads to a runoff since none of the candidates got a majority of the vote.

On the ballot will be the top two who received the most votes in this case it’s Mark Fougerousse and incumbent Kathy Jaycox.

Even though Jaycox had previously withdrawn from the race because she’s moving out of the district.

“If she actually won the runoff, our understanding then is that the council would then have to either appoint or call for a special election because Kathy would not be eligible,” Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse said.

Runoff elections are set for three weeks after Election Day so it’ll be November 24.