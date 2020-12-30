Springdale city departments temporarily move for City Hall construction

News

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A handful of Springdale city departments will be moving to temporary locations with construction underway on City Hall.

Back in 2018, voters in Springdale approved a $200 million bond with $41 million of that going toward new offices for the city.

Here are where some of those city departments will be:
– The Planning Department will be at 206 W. Meadow Ave. (2nd week of January)
– The Mayor’s Office Staff/Human Resources will be at 128 Spring Street (Spring 2021)
– The Building Department will be at 107 Spring Street

