SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On July 11, multiple fire departments responded after a controlled burn turned into a brush fire in Springdale.

According to the Knob Hill Volunteer Fire Department, it responded to a fire that started from a controlled burn at 16566 E. Hewitt Springs Road. The Goshen Fire Department also responded to assist with four brush trucks.

Firefighters estimated that the blaze was approximately two acres in size and was headed west, but it is reportedly contained. In total, 12 firefighters used 1,500 gallons of water to fight the fire.

Shortly after 4 p.m., fire crews were “mopping up hot spots.”