SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale police responded to a call after a driver hit a man crossing on Old Missouri Road at 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 10.

Officers found a man who seems to be in his early 50s lying on the road after a 2019 Jeep Wrangler struck him on Old Missouri Road north of Electric Avenue. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Jeep said they did not see the man crossing the road and had no chance to stop, according to a press release.

The accident is still under investigation, but police say that at this time no charges are expected for the driver.