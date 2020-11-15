Springdale disc golf tournament plays on through rainy weather

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Despite the weather, Springdale is hosting a disc golf tournament throughout the weekend.

The Northwest Arkansas Open is underway with the first place winner earning around $1,000. More than two hundred players from all over the country showed up to compete.

Matt Loyd, the tournament’s director, says this is the largest singular sanctioned disc golf event in the state of Arkansas.

“We got 15 different states being represented, so it’s a really good turnout. It’s really good publicity for Northwest Arkansas, for our disc golf scene, locally, and we’re excited to have everybody,” Loyd said.

The final round takes place Sunday, November 14.

