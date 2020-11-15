Springdale disc golf tournament plays on through rainy weather

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Despite the weather, Springdale is hosting a disc golf tournament throughout the weekend.

The Northwest Arkansas Open is underway with the first place winner earning around $1,000. More than two hundred players from all over the country showed up to compete.

Matt Loyd, the tournament’s director, says this is the largest singular sanctioned disc golf event in the state of Arkansas.

“We got 15 different states being represented, so it’s a really good turnout. It’s really good publicity for Northwest Arkansas, for our disc golf scene, locally, and we’re excited to have everybody,” Loyd said.

The final round takes place Sunday, November 14.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers