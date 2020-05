SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale educator is awarded Arkansas Elementary Principal of the Year.

Justin Swope wasn’t expecting the recognition today when fellow teachers surprised him with the news outside of Lee Elementary.

“Mr. Swope, on behalf of the Arkansas Association of Elementary School Principals. We are proud today to name you as the Elementary Principal of the year!”

Congratulations, Mr. Swope!