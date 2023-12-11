SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local educator is the Arkansas Assistant Principal of the Year.

Tom Doppe won the award for his work as assistant principal at the Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale.

It’s awarded every year to an assistant principal who has succeeded in providing high-quality learning opportunities for students and for showing exceptional leadership skills.

Doppe says he was truly surprised and honored to get the award and says he couldn’t imagine working at any other school.

“We live up to our name each and every day. There’s so much hard work that goes on here. Our teachers respond great. Our administrators respond great to the needs of the kids. We really do pursue excellence every day,” Doppe said.

Doppe has been an assistant principal for 13 years, and has spent the last five at Don Tyson School of Innovation.