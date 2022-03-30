SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a social media post by the Springdale School District, the George Elementary School gymnasium was destroyed by the tornado that swept through Northwest Arkansas early in the morning on March 30.

The post added that the kitchen and cafeteria were also “severely damaged.”

The school district is closed today, and maintenance staff members are assessing damage in all buildings throughout the Springdale School District. The post advised families and interested parties to follow their social media channels for more updates, and added that they “are working on opportunities to help and serve” their families.