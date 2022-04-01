SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse and Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan proclaim April as Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.

According to the Children’s Safety Center of Washington County, there were almost 700 alleged cases of child abuse in the county in 2021 and most of those were sexual abuse allegations.

“When we have a really big month or when we tell people how many kids we’ve served in Washington County in one year — so, typically we see over 800 kids a year just from this county alone — and people are like ‘Oh my gosh, that’s a lot of kids and that’s so sad,'” Program director Casey Atwood said. “But, to us, I really think when our numbers are higher that’s a good thing. I don’t think it’s because abuse is happening more. I think it’s because kids are feeling safe to tell.”

Pinwheels have become a national symbol for child abuse prevention. One pinwheel is put down for every child who has been abused in the county in the last year.