SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a social media post, the Springdale Fire Department reported that it had responded to a call of an ArDOT plow truck on fire on W. Sunset Avenue.

Battalion 2, Ladder 6 and Engine 7 were on the scene, where a dump truck equipped with a plow was smoking and in flames. The incident impacted traffic at the scene in multiple lanes.