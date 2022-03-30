SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On March 30 at approximately 12:15 p.m., multiple units from the Springdale Fire Department responded to a 911 call reporting a residential structure fire off Martens Drive.

According to a press release, Engine 3 arrived on the scene to find a single-story residential structure “with heavy smoke and flames showing” from the left rear corner of the building. Firefighters then “stretched an attack line through the front door.”

A second engine responded with another attack line through a back door, while members of a ladder unit performed a search and confirmed that the building was clear. After the fire was under control, crews performed “extensive overhaul” to confirm that the fire was completely out.

Crews had the scene under control in approximately 20 minutes, and nobody was injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.