SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The community continues to rally together for those impacted by Wednesday’s tornado.

The Springdale Fire Fighters Association Local 3007 is teaming up with The Compassion Center to collect clothes and nonperishable items.

Captain Justin Pinkley said the department has worked hard over the past few days making sure people are safe and able to start getting back on their feet.

He said it’s hard seeing his hometown impacted so badly by the storm, and this is a small way the department can continue to help the people they serve.

“That’s a necessity, that’s a need,” he said. “When people lose everything they have, it’s helping out as neighbors in the city. These are the people that we work for as the citizens, so it’s our job to help them pick up and move forward.”

You can bring your donations to any Springdale Fire Station this week. On Friday, the department will take all donations to The Compassion Center to be distributed.

Below are the addresses of all nine fire stations:

Station 1- 417 Holcomb

Station 2- 1660 W. Don Tyson Pkwy.

Station 3- 730 Glass Dr.

Station 4- 3420 Elm Springs Rd.

Station 5- 1776 E. Robinson Ave.

Station 6- 1623 S. 48th St.

Station 7- 7867 Har Ber Ave.

Station 8- 2246 E. Huntsville Ave.

Station 9- 7561 W. Downum Rd.