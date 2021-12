SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Fire Department has a new chief.

Blake Holte received a promotion December 10 at a pinning ceremony.

The new chief shared his vision for the department, saying he wants to serve the city and his fellow firefighters.

“I want them to trust in the fact that when I come to work, I’m working for them,” Holte said. “For the members of the department.”

Holte replaces Mike Irwin, who retired on November 30.