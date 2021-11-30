Springdale Fire Department chief retires after nine years with city

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After managing the Springdale Fire Department for nearly a decade, Chief Mike Irwin is officially retiring.

During his nine years as chief, Irwin has accomplished many things from building 3 new fire stations, to building a full-service training facility, and adding 25 new personnel.

At his retirement party, Irwin was presented with a custom-made Springdale Hawaiian Shirt.

“It was one of those things that I told everybody on my last day I was going to wear my Hawaiian shirt,” Irwin said. “They said no you won’t. So I did. Well, in between that and when this happened, evidently, they made this, which I really like. I think it’s pretty awesome.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers