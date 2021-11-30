Springdale Fire Department chief retires after nine years with city

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After managing the Springdale Fire Department for nearly a decade, Chief Mike Irwin is officially retiring.

During his nine years as chief, Irwin has accomplished many things from building 3 new fire stations, to building a full-service training facility, and adding 25 new personnel.

At his retirement party, Irwin was presented with a custom-made Springdale Hawaiian Shirt.

“It was one of those things that I told everybody on my last day I was going to wear my Hawaiian shirt,” Irwin said. “They said no you won’t. So I did. Well, in between that and when this happened, evidently, they made this, which I really like. I think it’s pretty awesome.”