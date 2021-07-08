Springdale Fire Department opens new station

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale Fire Department celebrated the grand opening of Fire Station 9 Thursday.

The station will serve at least 250 homes in the northwest portion of the city. Fire Station 9 is located at 7561 W. Downum Rd.

Springdale Fire Chief Mike Irwin said the new station will help reduce wait times for residents.

“Typically this was an area where we had about 15 to 18 minute response times and so when we look at how we can better serve the community, we always look at those response times, and this was certainly an area where we needed to get closer,” Irwin said.

Voters approved a bond in 2018 to fund the new addition to the department. Irwin said there will be three to four firefighters at the station everyday.

Chief Irwin also said the ceremony allowed the fire department to thank the community for it’s support.

“It’s basically to recognize the citizens of Springdale that have supported us and given us some more tools to help them and we want to recognize them,” Irwin said.

There are no current plans to build any more fire stations in the area, but Irwin said it can add more firefighters to the station if needed.