SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale Fire Department was called to rescue a person who was trapped on a gravel bar in Spring Creek near the Silent Grove Road bridge and Pump Station Road on July 1.

According to a Facebook post from the department, around 8:30 p.m. crews constructed a haul system from the tip of Ladder 6 on the bridge, sent one rescuer down, and performed the rescue.

The department says nobody was injured.