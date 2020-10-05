Springdale Fire Department promotes Fire Prevention Week

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Fire Department teams up with a national association to educate residents about the importance of taking precautions to prevent avoidable fires.

The National Fire Prevention Association has sponsored Fire Prevention Week for over 90 years.

This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign is, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!”

The Fire Department will provide coloring books and stickers to all 11,000 children in both public and private schools and daycares between ages two and 10 in hopes of making students aware of how kitchen fires can be prevented.

Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice-president of outreach and advocacy, says there are a few simple steps that can be taken to prevent cooking fires.

“Staying in the kitchen, using a timer, and avoiding distractions such as electronics or TV are steps everyone can take to keep families safe in their homes,” she said.

Springdale FD Captain Matt Bagley said that these measures can protect both people and property.

“A cooking fire can grow quickly. I have seen many homes damaged and people injured by fires that could easily have been prevented,” he said.

The Springdale Fire Department will also be sharing daily safety tips for the kitchen on Facebook.