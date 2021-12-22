Springdale Fire Department responds to fire at residential structure, two dogs killed

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release from the Springdale Fire Department, crews responded to a residential structure fire off Wayland Drive at approximately 12:45 p.m. on December 22.

Multiple units responed to the call, and Engine 3 “initiated fire attack, making entry through the front door of the residence.” Engine 1 was assigned to search the structure for any victims.

During the search, two dogs were found and removed but they did not survive after life-saving efforts were initiated by Medic 5 and Engine 2.

Ladder 6 was assigned to outside ventilation. Once the fire was suppressed, crews “transitioned to extensive overhaul to make sure all fire was put out.”

The scene was placed under control approximately 20 minutes after units arrived on scene. No civilians or fire personnel injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.