Springdale Fire Department warns about using fireworks

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 4th of July holiday is just 10 days away and fire departments are talking about how dangerous fireworks can be.

Captain Matt Bagley with the Springdale Fire Department said injuries and fires are much more common than most people think because of fireworks.

During most Independence Day celebrations, fire departments say to leave the fireworks to the professionals.

But with the coronavirus canceling events and families taking on the task of lighting up the night sky, Bagley feels it’s more important than ever to share the dangers of fireworks, even the ones most would think are safe.

“One of the more dangerous fireworks that’s out there is actually a sparkler. Sparklers burn hotter than any other firework, as far as residential use fireworks. They burn longer and we put them in closer proximity to people,” he said. “The person holding it often gets burns on their wrists, their arms, their hands, not to mention bumping into other people.”

Bagley says always make sure to keep a bucket of water handy to cool the fireworks down before throwing them away and remember to stay socially distant while celebrating.