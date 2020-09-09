Springdale firefighters battling fires out west

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Firefighters from Northwest Arkansas are helping battle wildfires in Colorado and California.

Every year Springdale Captain Matt Bagley said FEMA calls their department to help assist other fire departments in need.

Bagley said so far they’ve sent four firefighters out west.

“Nationwide, it truly is a team effort. We train together, we share our best practices. We learn from what goes right, what goes wrong in this industry,” he said.

Bagley said they could end up sending six more firefighters in the near future.