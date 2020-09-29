Springdale firefighters help man with finger stuck in gas tank

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crews with the Springdale Fire Department helped free a man with his finger stuck in a truck’s gas tank on Monday, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

It’s unclear how the man got his finger stuck in the gas tank, but the department says its personnel on scene tried several different techniques before they were forced to remove a section of the vehicle.

“Personnel used a dremel to cut out a section of the metal and the patients finger was safely removed from the metal piece with no injuries,” the post reads.