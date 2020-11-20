Springdale firefighters respond to multiple calls during burn ban

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale firefighters respond to multiple fire calls today while a burn ban is in effect.

Captain Matt Bagley says one of the calls fire crews responded to was at a home where yard debris and paper were being burned in a burning barrel in the backyard of the home.

The fire ended up burning some of the homeowners’ belongings two neighbors’ storage sheds and privacy fences.

“With the dry condition and the wind being what it is, fires get out of control really easily,” Bagley said.

Bagley says the fire department has put the City of Springdale under a burn ban whether the person has a burn permit or not.

It went into place yesterday afternoon, and will be in place through at least Saturday night.