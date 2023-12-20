SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A four-year-old boy in Springdale gave Santa an odd request for Christmas. He asked for Cox internet.

Jacob loves the show “Paw Patrol,” and sees commercials for Cox, which led him to ask for their internet.

His family already has Cox internet, but his mom posted in a Facebook group asking for ideas to help surprise her son.

Cox saw the post, and they surprised him on December 20 with a GoPro and a bike and let him check out a Cox truck used to make repairs.

“This is our first year back home for Christmas with family after we’ve lived across the country for his whole life, so being here and being home, we knew this was going to be a special Christmas anyway. And then, to have Cox do something this big for us, that is just going to be a memory for his entire life,” Jacob’s mom, Jennifer Yocham, said.

Yocham says Jacob has always had some unique requests for Santa. She says one year, he asked for rocks.