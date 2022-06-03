SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KWNA/KFTA) — Springdale Girl Scout Troop 5512 is donating about 1,200 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to the food pantry at St. Raphael Catholic Church.

It’s all part of the Diamonds program which is dedicated to giving back to the community and fighting food insecurity, and the scouts take away a lot from the entire cookie season.

“I challenge you to read the box because those are the life skills these girls are learning and they are critical to the transformation you will see in a young girl becoming the girl of courage, confidence and character,” said Dawn Prasifka, president and CEO of Girl Scouts Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

More than 20,000 boxes have been given out to food pantries across the state as part of the annual Girl Scouts Give Back Week.