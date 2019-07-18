Springdale has its own app

News

by: Kate Jordan

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: Pixabay

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — A news app helps Springdale residents and visitors find things to do including upcoming events, and where to eat and stay.

An interactive map helps those with the app to search for featured businesses and venues by geographic location.

The app is free and is available for iOS devices at the Apple’s App Store. It’ll be available for Android users on a later date.

Explore Springdale app launched Thursday, July 18. It is commissioned by the Springdale Advertising & Promotion Commission.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story