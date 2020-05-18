Springdale High School hosts Bulldog Bash to honor seniors

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale seniors wrapped up their school year with a bash.

Today’s Bulldog Bash kicked off the “12 Days of Graduation” celebration hosted by the high school.

Bulldogs were able to come back to campus and return books and laptops as well as pick up their caps and gowns all while staying in their cars.

Teachers and staff cheered seniors on as they drove through the celebration arch made to honor their final year of high school.

“Graduation is a big deal. It’s something that you do once in your lifetime and you really want to make it special, so it’s been a bit disappointing but luckily we have great people at Springdale that just work hard to celebrate the kids,” Springdale Principal Mr. Jones said.

Unlike many in the class of 2020, Bulldog seniors will be able to walk across the stage in July during their graduation commencement this year.