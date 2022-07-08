An artist’s rendering of the new Springdale High School Gym. Photo courtesy Springdale School District

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale High school is planning to remove three buildings to make room for new replacements.

According to Trent Jones, Director of Communication for Springdale Schools, the current high school basketball gym, the old flat building and the old gym will all be removed. These are being replaced by a new “two-story arena,” an endzone complex and an attached two-story academic wing.

Jones added that Central Junior High and Southwest Junior High will also be rebuilt.

More information about these projects is available here.