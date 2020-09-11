Springdale High School students create HOPE butterfly display

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale High School students find a way to spread positivity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Over 600 art students participated in a hope themed project. Each student wrote a personal hope or dream inside origami butterflies.

The butterfly installation spells out the word “HOPE” and is displayed in the rotunda of the school.

Art teacher Amanda Craddick said community-based art projects bring people together.

“Just know that through origami art, any creation of art can really expand beyond the walls of an art class,” she said. “This could be done anywhere.”

Craddick said the butterfly symbolizes renewal, growth, and looking toward the future.