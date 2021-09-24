Springdale High School teacher dies of COVID-19

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale School district is mourning the death of one of its own Friday evening.

Springdale High School math teacher Amy Steele, 42, died September 22 from COVID-19 according to an email sent to staff.

“The Springdale School District mourns the passing of a valued teacher. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. We respect the family’s right to privacy during this difficult time,” said Trent Jones, spokesperson for the Springdale School District.

According to an email to staff, Steele had been on a ventilator for the last few weeks when her lungs gave out. The email went on to say Steele’s husband is also on a ventilator with COVID-19.

Visitation is planned from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, September 26 at the Roberts Reed Culver Funeral Home at 801 W. Locust in Stilwell, Oklahoma according to the funeral home’s website.

