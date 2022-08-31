SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale School District is hosting a Back to School Rally at Arvest Ballpark on September 14.

According to a press release from the district, the 2022 Back to School Rally is a free event open to the first 10,000 students, staff and family members affiliated with Springdale Public Schools. The event will feature free parking, free admission, about 40 interactive and informative booths, free train rides, spirit performances by district band, choir, cheer and dance teams, on-field recognitions and more.

The first pitch that night will be thrown out by Dr. Jared Cleveland, Springdale Public Schools superintendent. The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will play the Frisco RoughRiders at 6 p.m., with gates opening at 5.

This year marks the fourth Back to School Rally and the first time the rally has been held since 2019. The 2022 Back to School Rally is made possible through the support of event sponsors Sam’s Furniture, McLarty Daniel, PAM Transport, Arvest Bank, the Springdale Chamber of Commerce and the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.