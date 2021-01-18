Springdale hosts 4th annual MLK Day celebration

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. shakes his fist during a speech in Selma, Ala., Feb. 12, 1965. King was engaged in a battle with Sheriff Jim Clark over voting rights and voter registration in Selma. (AP Photo/Horace Cort)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Members of the Springdale community honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the 4th annual MLK day celebration at Luther George Park.

Some of the event was at Luther George Park, but most of it was virtual due to COVID-19.

The event’s founder said today is important for our country, especially now during these trying times.

“If we look at where our country is right now, we need unity now more than anything. This country is just being torn in so many different ways that today is a day that we come together – no matter who you are, no matter what side of the aisle you are on, we are supposed to come together today,” Founder Alice Gachuzo-Colin said.

Mayor Doug Sprouse attended the event to present a new bench that will permanently honor Dr. King at the park.

