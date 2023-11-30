FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local human rights organization voices its worries about Tyson Foods opening an automated processing plant in Danville, Virginia.

“It’s a huge concern for us and should be a concern for everyone,” said Magaly Licolli, executive director of Venceremos, a Springdale human rights nonprofit that works to ensure dignity for poultry workers.

Licolli says that was her reaction to hearing Tyson Foods open its first automated processing plant.

“I think people need to understand that when workers are forced to work faster to produce faster, they are not taking care of their health and safety,” said Licolli.

She says after recent plant closings like in Van Buren, it’s already hard for workers, but adding automated machines makes it even harder.

“Workers that were working at the company for many years and depending upon that salary right now are struggling to find better jobs or to find a job,” said Licolli.

“Tyson has this facility that will create approximately 400 jobs for the community,” said Nacy Frank, the plant manager for Tyson Danville Facilities.

She says the first line of automation machines has been in the works for months. She says they have opened up more opportunities.

“Automation just doesn’t mean eliminating jobs. It’s an opportunity for people to learn more highly skilled jobs, get more training and have basically a more rewarding career,” said Frank.

She says it’s also helped decrease injuries in the process.

“You don’t have people that are manually picking up boxes, and putting on the pallet and using their back. Instead, you have people that are able to program the robot,” said Frank.

As for Licolli, she says it won’t help solve the main issue on the table.

“Others are struggling to find a job. So obviously that is not the answer. That should not be an answer of a corporation,” said Licolli.