SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two separate accidents occurred Tuesday afternoon Aug. 8, causing traffic delays after taking up multiple lanes on Interstate 49 northbound and southbound.

According to ARDOT, the first accident occurred at mile marker 74.4 just north of Springdale and impacted all lanes. Crews are working the scene and hoping to get traffic moving again as quickly as possible.

UPDATE: The 74.4 marker accident has been cleared.

The second accident occurred at mile marker 67.3 south of Johnson near Fayetteville at Exit 67. Currently, all lanes of traffic are being impacted.

At this time, there are no reports of injuries.

