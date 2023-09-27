SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KXNW) —The Springdale City Council met on Tuesday to discuss how to obtain a drainage easement for 913D Wilkinson, a private building owned by Fadil Bayyari, where part of the box culvert under the building has collapsed and is obstructing the flow of water, causing flooding on Maple Avenue during heavy rain.

This issue was discovered in Fall 2022, when the Fire Department went into the building to do a confined space entry exercise.

Eddie Chaele, owner of Mayan Signs on Maple Avenue, says his business is affected by the flooding.

“I have people that don’t want to come in because of all the stuff that is on the floor. So, I have to ask them and tell them to leave a phone number to call them back later. And I call them, and then they don’t come back. So, I lost business,” he said.

Chaele has sandbags to help stop the flooding, but he says it’s a bad look for his business.

He also says every time his building floods, he has to pay for the damages with his own money.

The city of Springdale wants to fix drainage issues by buying part of the building owned by Bayyari but it needs a drainage easement to do so.

A drainage easement is a legal agreement to allow government authorities limited access to maintain drainage infrastructure on someone’s property.

Bayyari wants to sell the entire building for a higher price.

The city of Springdale offered Bayyari $150,000 for part of the building.

Bayyari had his property appraised which came in at $894,000.

Ben Peters, director of engineering in Springdale, says the alternative options for fixing this issue are limited.

“We’ve looked at going around the building or routing the drainage in a different manner. It’s just not economically feasible with all of the existing structures and the infrastructure we would have. You would take a new crossing of Highway 71, which is quite expensive,” Peters said.

Peters says the city attorney will get an order of possession from the court which takes about two weeks.

Eventually, the city will hire a contractor to demolish the portion of the building.

“I want it done as quickly as we can,” Peters said.

The Department of Public Works will remove the debris from the draining system, and the city will figure out what the permanent fix is.

He also says there’s still room for negotiation.

If the city does not find a solution, Chaele says he wants the city to pay him to fix his building.

He says he would build a second floor to prevent his products from getting wet and damaged.

Peters says if they wait too long to fix the issue, erosion will spread to other parts of the building, and the city may have to buy the entire building instead of just the one portion it was asking for.

KNWA/FOX24 reached out to Bayyari for comment but did not hear back.