Springdale junior high students have drive-thru salute to veterans

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One local school found a way to honor our veterans during the pandemic.

Students at Central Junior High in Springdale hosted a drive-thru salute to Veterans today.

The Central band played while students and cheerleaders honored those who fought for our country as they drove by.

KNWA/FOX24 asked students and faculty their thoughts on the new approach to celebrating Veterans Day.

“I’ve been teaching here for seven years and the Veterans Day assembly is always a big highlight of the year. Just getting the community together to celebrate our Veterans is just great,” said Jesse McKinley, veteran and Central Junior High teacher.

“I think that it’s just really important that we still get to do this and I think that even with the pandemic going on that we should still get to make them feel honored for everything they’ve done for our country,” said Esmeralda Macies, Central Junior High student.

