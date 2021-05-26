Springdale lab receives emergency use authorization for COVID-19 antibody test

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale lab gets emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 antibody test.

NOWDiagnostics’ finger-prick test checks for antibodies in blood and can deliver results in 15 minutes.

The presence of antibodies most likely means a person was exposed to COVID-19.

If someone shows signs of antibodies, doctors say plasma could potentially help patients suffering from ​the virus.

The Food and Drug Administration says the company can now test at pharmacies, clinics and hospital emergency rooms.

Beth Cobb, COO of NOWDiagnostics said. “Why wouldn’t you want to know if you had antibodies to this terrible virus? If you want to know if you can go to the local nursing home and help take care of your grandparent. If you want to know if it’s safe to walk into a public building. If you want to know if you’re going to be bringing any harm to your family. Yeah, it’s useful to know.”

NOWDiagnostics says it’s excited to make this test available to the community, and they’ve already started distributing the tests.