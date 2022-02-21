SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Colorful animals now adorn the halls of the Springdale Public Library Children’s Department, encouraging children to find their path to great books.

Artist and author-illustrator Misha Maynerick Blaise, who now makes her home in Northwest Arkansas, designed most of the art from her latest book, This Book is Made of Clouds. Blaise said the book is focused on the ways we are interconnected with the universe and all life on Earth.

According to a press release, the designs are intended to pique patrons’ interest as they venture into the Children’s Department. Blaise calls her artistic style: “bold and colorful, spanning from abstract painting to illustration.”

The wall features a llama, a parrot, a tiger and more.

“Most of my work centers around the principle of oneness. We are one human family sharing one planetary homeland,” Blaise said. “I hope my books and illustrations bring happiness and a sense of wonder to readers.”

Springdale Public Library Director Marcia Ransom said the new décor adds a colorful, intriguing pathway.

“We are so appreciative of Misha’s work in highlighting this larger-than-life art for all our patrons,” Ransom said. “It brings color and brightness, and we hope our patrons, especially our younger readers, will enjoy seeing her work.”

Most recently, Blaise has been busy working on an illustrated book about breathing. “It’s about how we can find physical healing and mental clarity through the power of breath,” she said.