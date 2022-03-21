SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Public Library announced that it is offering a trio of events over spring break this week.

The events, designed for young adults and families, do not require registration.

Spring Break Crafts – Family Activity, Tuesday, March 22-Thursday, March 24, 10 a.m. to noon.

Young Adult Activities – Movies will be shown, Monday, March 21-Friday, March 25, 2-4 p.m.

Youth Adults: Interested in Volunteering? – Monday, March 21, 5-6 p.m.

The library added that in-person Storytime will return after spring break.