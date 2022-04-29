SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In the May newsletter, the Springdale Public Library announced that its Summer Reading Program will begin on June 4.

The program will kick off in an event from 10 a.m. to noon at Murphy Park featuring free Kona ice, free hot dogs and chips, live Latin music, a bounce house, face painting and the opportunity to register for a library card.

Registration for the Summer Reading Program begins June 4. To register, visit www.springdalelibrary.org or

www.beanstack.com.

The Summer Reading Program is open to readers of all ages, including a Children’s Listener Challenge, a Children’s Reader Challenge, a Young Adult Challenge and an Adult Challenge. Participants can earn badges for reading and compete for exciting prizes.

Library storytimes will be paused for the month of May as the staff prepares for summer.

The library relaunched its Young Adult Volunteer Program in March after a two-year hiatus. The newsletter states that now, with “25 volunteers and room to grow,” staff encourages others to join the program. Anyone in grades 6-12 may volunteer, said Young Adult Librarian Jen Johnson.

The library will host informational sessions for young adults and their parents on May 7 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and on May 9 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Young adults volunteer for a variety of reasons, including securing hours for National Honor Society and Key Club.

“Volunteering is more than putting a DVD in the right place,” said Johnson. “It builds confidence, sharpens communication skills and gives our volunteers the chance to be an active part of serving the general public in a variety of ways.”