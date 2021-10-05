Springdale man, 19, arrested for attempted capital murder

Tyrece Foreman, 19, turned himself in to the Washington County Detention Center on Oct. 4, 2021, where he was arrested on charges of attempted capital murder, aggravated residential burglary, and first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. | Washington County Sheriff’s Office

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a man in Fayetteville on Friday, September 30.

Tyrece Foreman, 19, turned himself in to the Washington County Detention Center on Monday, where he was arrested on charges of attempted capital murder, aggravated residential burglary, and first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

Foreman is accused of shooting a man at a residence on N. Jeremiah Place on Friday at around 10 p.m.

The victim, who was shot twice, has since been treated and released from the hospital, polide said.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, its investigation led officers to “almost immediately begin looking for Foreman” in connection to the shooting.

He is currently being held at the jail on a $250,000 bond, according to the Washington County Detention Center’s website.