WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man has been arrested after he was accused of beating a minor in a gang ritual earlier this year.

Marco Antonio Ramirez, 21, was arrested on Oct. 5.

He’s charged as an accomplice to soliciting or recruiting a minor to join or to remain a member of a criminal gang, organization or enterprise.

Court documents say that on or between April 1 and April 30 this year, Ramirez participated in beating a child with his fists as part of a gang initiation.

Ramirez is being held in Washington County on a $200,000 bond. He has a court date scheduled for Oct. 18.