WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man arrested last month for allegedly recruiting minors to a local gang has pleaded not guilty and received a trial date.

Rogelio Angel Ramirez, 28, was arrested on July 24 for soliciting or recruiting a minor to join or to remain a member of a criminal gang, organization or enterprise, which is a Class C felony.

Detectives say that Ramirez was messaging minors on Instagram, and that he clearly made plans to meet the juveniles and have them recruit other juveniles at their schools.

Ramirez also reportedly made statements that reference the juveniles are in the gang until they die, and that they cannot leave it.

Detectives identified at least 10 juveniles Ramirez had been recruiting from multiple schools across Northwest Arkansas, and that Ramirez is known to either be the leader of or hold a leadership position within Savage Locos, a street gang.

Ramirez’s trial is scheduled for Sept. 5. If convicted, he could face three to 10 years in prison.