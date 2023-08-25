WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man is accused of stealing a woman’s car and attacking people at a Walgreens hours later.

Victor Montero-Medina, 30, was arrested for attempted murder, terroristic threatening, second degree battery and theft of property.

A police report says that on Aug. 21, officers were dispatched at 5:52 p.m. for a vehicle reported stolen.

The victim claimed that Montero-Medina took the keys from her purse.

The vehicle was a 2007 White Ford Fusion with an estimated value of $14,995.

Shortly after the vehicle was entered as stolen, other officers advised that a suspect in a different ongoing incident was also Montero-Medina.

In a separate report, police detail that on Aug. 21 at 5:57 p.m. officers arrived on the scene of an armed person call with two stabbing victims at Walgreens on Sunset Avenue in Springdale.

One of the victims said that Montero-Medina and his girlfriend had picked them up because their car had run out of gas.

The victim claims that once in the car, Montero-Medina turned around from the passenger seat with two knives in his hands and began to attack them.

The car pulled into the Walgreens parking lot where the victims attempted to get the knives out of Montero-Medina’s hands.

One victim got a small laceration on his left wrist. The other tried to escape, but Montero-Medina got around to the other side of the car and proceeded to stab him twice, once in the shoulder and again on his left shoulder blade.

The victim stated that Montero-Medina held one of the knives against his face and said “I will kill you right now.” The victim told police that he believed he was going to be killed because of the suspect’s “erratic and dangerous behavior.”

Montero-Medina fled the scene prior to officers getting there. He was arrested at a later date.

Montero-Medina’s next court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 20 in Washington County. He’s being held on a $100,000 bond.