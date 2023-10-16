WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man accused of threatening a group of people with a machete has pleaded not guilty and received a trial date.

Emerson Lima-Contreras, 21, was arrested on Sept. 17 and charged with five counts of aggravated assault.

Lima-Contreras was arrested after allegedly entering someone’s backyard and began swinging a machete toward a group of people.

According to the victims, Lima-Contreras came into the residence’s backyard brandishing a machete and yelling “who wants to fight me?”

He reportedly later yelled that he was going to kill everyone and began swinging the machete at the five people in the yard.

Lima-Contreras is the nephew of one of the people at the residence.

Lima-Contreras entered the plea during a hearing on Oct. 11. He has a jury trial scheduled to begin March 15, 2024.